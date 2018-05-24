Print This

Western Governors' New Fund-Raising Arm for Scholarships

Paul Fain
May 24, 2018
Western Governors University is a fully online, competency based institution that now enrolls about 100,000 students. The nonprofit on Thursday announced the creation of a few fund-raising arm that will seek to pay for scholarships for students to attend WGU and to "accelerate innovation on behalf of our students," Allison Barber, the chancellor of WGU Indiana, who will lead the new WGU Advancement, said in a web video.

The fund-raising organization will work with foundations, corporations, associations and individual donors to raise money, WGU said. Early supporters include the Strada Education Network and the Lumina Foundation.

