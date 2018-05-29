Print This

Layoffs at Benedictine

Scott Jaschik
May 29, 2018
Thirty-two nonfaculty employees at Benedictine University, in Illinois, were informed Friday that their jobs are being eliminated. Most of them worked at a Springfield campus that is being shut down. A spokeswoman for the university said that the university -- which offers programs for a range of students -- needed to make cuts because of declines in traditional-age undergraduate enrollment. In fall 2016, Benedictine enrolled 2,615 such students, and that fell to 2,417 last year. This fall, enrollment is projected to be 2,373.

 

