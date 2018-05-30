Print This

A $4.3 Million Compensation Year for Vanderbilt Leader

Scott Jaschik
May 30, 2018
Nicholas S. Zeppos, chancellor of Vanderbilt University, received total compensation of $4.3 million in 2016, including a $2.9 million bonus, according to tax forms obtained by the USA Today Network. While Zeppos has long had seven-figure compensation packages, the bonus sent his total way up. A Vanderbilt spokesman declined to comment on why he received that bonus that year.

