Print This

Title

Mostly Positive Effects of a 'Last-Dollar' Scholarship

By

Paul Fain
May 30, 2018
Comments
 
 

New research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia analyzes the impact of a scholarship offered by Rutgers University-Camden. The Bridging the Gap scholarship is a "last-dollar" financial aid program that grants mostly lower-income first-year undergraduate students from New Jersey a full or partial tuition discount after all need-based federal, state and institutional grants are applied. This form of aid is common among free college programs. But some experts prefer first-dollar versions, which issue scholarships before other forms of aid are counted.

The new study found largely positive impacts of the last-dollar approach by Rutgers. The scholarship substantially boosted enrollment of lower-income New Jersey students at the university. Students also reported less financial stress, reduced reliance on student loan debt and the ability to work fewer hours at jobs.

However, the researchers also said the "bureaucratic nature" of the financial aid system, including challenges with the program's implementation, was frustrating and sometimes discouraging for the scholarship's recipients.

"These challenges may have muted the program’s effect on persistence and credit completion for eligible lower-income students," the study said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Social Media as a Weapon
to Harass Women Academics
Posterity Applies a Disinfectant

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Exceptions
The Theranos Story and Education Technology
Are We at Peak Higher Ed?
Debriefing the Ph.D. Journey
GDPR and U.S. News
Is Indonesia Ready for International Branch Campuses?

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top