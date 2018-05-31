'Times' Columnist Portrays Athlete as Railroaded by Michigan State

A column in the sports section of The New York Times asserts that a former Michigan State University football player was twice cleared of sexually assaulting a female student and then found responsible a third time during a proceeding he was not informed about.

The essay, headlined "Triple Jeopardy in College Sexual Assault Case Ends an N.F.L. Career," lays out the case of Keith Mumphery, who played football at Michigan State and, according to the account, was accused by a female student of sexually assaulting her in her dorm. Police and prosecutors reportedly investigated and declined to bring charges. Then, according to the Times account, the university's Title IX office investigated and cleared him.

Upon an appeal from the accuser, Michigan State reopened the case and, the Times asserts, informed Mumphery by sending an email to an account he no longer used. It then held him responsible and expelled him -- and when it did, the National Football League team that drafted him dropped him, arguably ending his football career. "This is a story of a rape accusation that would not die and a misshapen version of college justice meted out in three chapters," the column begins.

Michigan State officials were quoted in the column but did not respond to email messages Wednesday seeking comment or response to the Times column.