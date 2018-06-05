Print This

Driverless Shuttle at University of Michigan

Scott Jaschik
June 5, 2018
The University of Michigan has begun using a driverless shuttle on part of campus, as part of a research project to measure consumer reactions to riding in vehicles without drivers. The project features two 11-passenger vehicles. A conductor will be on board at all times and can intervene to deal with any problems and take control of the shuttle.

 

