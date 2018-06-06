Print This

$100M Gift to National U for 'Social Emotional Learning'

Doug Lederman
June 6, 2018
A South Dakota businessman has agreed to donate $100 million to the National University System to expand a program he helped start there to build social emotional intelligence in children.

T. Denny Sanford has made a series of gifts over the last five years to create Sanford Harmony, which focuses on building empathy, communication and inclusion in pre-K through sixth grade. The new gift aims to make the program available to every American child and to create a research institute that will fund the work of fellows from top universities. 

Sanford has given a total of $170 million to National, a nonprofit system based in California.

