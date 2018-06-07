Print This

Harvard President Opposes Proposed EPA Rules

Drew Faust, president of Harvard University, has released a letter opposing draft regulations proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The regulations are being pushed by the Trump administration as a transparency tool, because they require all science on which regulations are based to be fully public. Administration officials have denounced the research that would be shut off as "secret science." Scientists say that the real aim is to block the use of research that has any confidentiality requirements, effectively excluding important research in epidemiology and other fields where patient records can only be used under confidentiality agreements.

Faust's letter noted the role of such studies and said that they provide essential evidence for government policy makers. Faust said that these studies aren't "secret science" but are "responsible science." Excluding these studies, she wrote, "disqualifies the best available science" on key issues.

