Layoffs at Lindenwood

By

Scott Jaschik
June 7, 2018
Lindenwood University laid off 17 employees in May, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. University officials said that the layoffs were part of a plan to "reallocate resources" to carry out a new strategic plan.

 

