Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Favorite Songs

By

Doug Lederman
June 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Jason Corey, associate professor of music at the University of Michigan, examines why people can keep listening to the same song over and over. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Anchoring an Argument
The Case for Heritage Programming
in Study Abroad
Defending Free Speech

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments: Kudos and Kids
The Wastefulness of College Competition
Natural Experiment Opportunities From Gift of' ‘Factfulness’ to New Graduates
What Do GradHackers Do All Summer?
Have You Ever Cancelled a Planned Conference Trip at the Last Minute?
The Last Performance Evaluation for a New Retiree

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top