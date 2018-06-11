Print This

Academic Minute: Research Aboard the Space Station

By

Doug Lederman
June 11, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Amir Hirsa, professor of mechanical, aeronautical, and nuclear Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, examines why the International Space Station is a fertile ground for experiments. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

