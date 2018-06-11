Print This

Arrest for Threatening Black Students at Harvard

By

Emma Whitford
June 11, 2018
A 24-year-old Arizona man was arrested Saturday and faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to bomb Harvard University and shoot black students over a year ago, MassLive reports.

Nicholas Zuckerman posted comments on the university’s Instagram page in May 2017 that threatened violence at Harvard’s first black commencement ceremony, an event intended to celebrate black graduates held in addition to a traditional commencement ceremony.

“If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it. I'm thinking two automatics with extendo clips. Just so no [expletive] gets away,” Zuckerman allegedly wrote, including a racial slur.

Zuckerman also threatened to bomb Harvard’s campus, commenting #bombharvard on multiple Instagram posts.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said that Zuckerman will be charged with two counts of transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a threat to injure the person of another, which could result in up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

