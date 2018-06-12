Print This

Title

California Higher Ed Leaders Oppose PROSPER Act

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

The leaders of the three California public higher education systems on Monday issued a statement opposing the PROSPER Act, House Republicans' proposal to overhaul the Higher Education Act.

"Our public institutions of higher education are committed to providing affordable, accessible, and equitable pathways to success for our students and increasing the well-being of all Californians. HEA reauthorization provides an opportunity to develop federal education policies that promote these goals. Unfortunately, we have significant concerns with many of the changes proposed in the PROSPER Act, which we believe would undermine our efforts and increase college costs for California’s students and families," wrote University of California president Janet Napolitano, California State University chancellor Timothy White and California Community Colleges chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley.

The three cited elimination of federal student aid programs, termination of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, reduced consumer protections and lower funding for minority-serving institutions among their objections.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What’s Wrong With
the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act
Creating a Culture of Cronyism
Anchoring an Argument

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Act of Academic Self-Preservation
The Persistence of Procrastination
The Prime Real Estate of a Library Address
The Masterpiece Cakeshop Decision and Higher Ed's Approach to Religion
The Precision of Simon Winchester's 'The Perfectionists'
Summer Professional Development

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top