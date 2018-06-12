Print This

Education Department Investigates USC

Scott Jaschik
June 12, 2018
The U.S. Education Department's Office for Civil Rights has started a "systemic investigation into the University of Southern California’s (USC) handling of reports of sexual harassment against former employee Dr. George Tyndall," the department announced Monday. Tyndall has been accused of abusing hundreds of USC students while working in the campus health center. Some who say they were abused say they reported the abuse to the university and nothing happened.

