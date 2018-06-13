Print This

Academic Minute: Safeguarding Personal Phone Data

Doug Lederman
June 13, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Brian Krupp, an assistant professor in the computer science department at Baldwin Wallace University, explores a new tool to help keep our privacy while browsing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

