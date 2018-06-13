Print This

Title

Debt-Relief Scam to Pay $2.3 Million in FTC Settlement

By

Doug Lederman
June 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

The operators of a debt-relief scam have agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle Federal Trade Commission claims that they bilked student loan borrowers out of millions of dollars by pretending to be affiliated with the U.S. Education Department. In an announcement Monday, the FTC said a settlement order approved by a federal judge included an $11.7 million monetary judgment against the Los Angeles-based Student Debt Relief Group, most of which the defendants do not have the funds to pay.

According to the FTC, the defendants "tricked consumers into believing they were affiliated with the Department of Education, deceived consumers into paying up to $1,000 in illegal upfront fees to enter them into free government programs, and charged consumers monthly fees they claimed would be credited toward their student loans." Actually, the FTC says, "the defendants pocketed consumers’ money and responded to consumer complaints by changing the name of their companies rather than their business practices."

The FTC in October 2017 announced a federal-state law enforcement initiative taking on deceptive student loan debt-relief schemes, called Operation Game of Loans. This settlement is part of that coordinated effort.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Colleges Re-Bound?
What’s Wrong With
the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act
Creating a Culture of Cronyism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

7 Ways Performance Reviews Are Misaligned With Learning Science
When Did We Decide to Make Parenthood So Expensive?
Calibrating Your Summer Speed: STEM Edition
Higher Ed Innovation Roundup 6.11.18
The Evolving Faculty Profile at Research-Centered Universities in Chile
An Act of Academic Self-Preservation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top