Democrats Oppose State Authorization Rule Delay

Two congressional Democrats have written to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to oppose the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed two-year delay for implementing state authorization rules.

Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, and Representative Robert C. Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, wrote that the proposed delay will have “significant, negative implications” for students, state actors and taxpayers.

The Democrats argued the rules would offer more rigorous oversight of potentially predatory colleges and universities that may be “seeking to evade states’ consumer protections.”

The letter was one of several submitted to the department in response to the proposed delay. New America and many Democratic attorneys general also opposed the delay.

The rules, which were due to go into effect next month, had been criticized as "confusing" by some university groups. But Laureate Education, which also wrote to oppose the department’s proposed delay, said that “the presence of complexity and imperfection do not serve as justifications for the delay of these long-sought regulations.”