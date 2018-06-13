Print This

Massachusetts and Puerto Rico Join SARA

By

Lindsay McKenzie
June 13, 2018
Massachusetts and Puerto Rico have officially joined the State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement -- a regulatory framework that aims to make it simpler for colleges and universities to offer online education across the U.S.

Massachusetts is the 49th state to join the agreement, meaning that California is now the only state not participating in SARA.

