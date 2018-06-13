Print This

Security Officer Fired Over Reported Assault

Emma Whitford
June 13, 2018
The University of St. Thomas in Houston is standing by its decision not alert the campus about the reported sexual assault of a young woman by a university officer, according to Eyewitness News. The officer was fired Friday and the Houston Police Department has taken over the sexual assault investigation.

The woman reported that the officer engaged in nonconsensual, sexually related acts after driving her home from a police stop. The incident occurred several miles away from the St. Thomas campus.

St. Thomas insists that because the incident occurred off-campus and did not involve a student, the Clery Act, which requires universities that receive federal student aid report crime incidents that happen on or near campus, did not apply and that no warning was necessary because the officer was quickly terminated.

