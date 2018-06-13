Print This

University, Science, Business Leaders Release Congressional Progress Report

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 13, 2018
A coalition of 500 research universities, scientific organizations and businesses released a progress report today on a call for Congress and White House to support and improve innovation.

The report praises increased congressional support for research but says more progress must be made. And it finds areas like U.S. visa policy an increasing concern. The release of the report comes three years after the groups called on the federal government to take action to back research and innovation.

