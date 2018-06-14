Iowa Student Accused of Harassing Dozens of Women Online

The University of Iowa responded Tuesday to hundreds of allegations on social media that Nick Caracci Jr., a student at the university, sexually harassed women online and in person, the Iowa City Press Citizen reported.

A tweet posted Sunday asked users to retweet or respond if they had also been harassed by Caracci. The tweet has garnered 1,200 retweets and 220 responses, many of which include screenshots of unwanted messages from Caracci. The University of Iowa stressed that while it takes the allegations seriously, social media posts do not classify as an official report and the university can only take limited action.

The University of Iowa has received two formal reports of online harassment by Caracci from the same woman, the first filed in December and another in April, detailing that Caracci stalked her and she worried that he would harm her. It is unknown whether any incidents have been reported to Iowa City police.