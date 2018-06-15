Print This

Academic Minute: Innovation in Large Organizations

By

Doug Lederman
June 15, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute: Priya Kanan-Narasimhan, associate professor of management at the University of San Diego, determines the key to innovation at large companies may be looking at what they’re already succeeding in and doing it differently. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

