Alumnus Sues Saint John's of Minnesota for Return of Gift

Scott Jaschik
June 15, 2018
Roger Lindmark is suing his alma mater, Saint John's University of Minnesota, to get back a $300,000 donation he made, saying that the university isn't living up to conditions on the gift, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The funds were given, Lindmark says, to support research and writing by students on issues related to business ethics. But Lindmark said some papers, such as a recent one on soil conservation, were not close enough to the topic he designated. The university says that the gift may not be revoked and is fighting the lawsuit in court.

