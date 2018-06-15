Print This

Chain Adds Employee Education Benefits

Lindsay McKenzie
June 15, 2018
First Watch Restaurants Inc., a Florida-based breakfast chain, has joined a growing number of companies offering employee education benefits.

First Watch employees can now complete their high school education for free through Cengage’s Career Online High School, which also works with employers such as Walmart, McDonald’s and Hilton.

First Watch is also offering workers college tuition reimbursement of up to $4,800 for a four-year degree from any college, and a 25 percent discount off any degree program (on campus or online) at Argosy University.

