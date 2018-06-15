Higher Ed's Next Reform Push: 'Demand-Driven Education'

A new report from Pearson, the education technology company, and Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit group, argues that postsecondary education is on the cusp of a third wave of reform.

Previous reform movements focused on access (getting more students into higher education) and success (encouraging more students to get to graduation). The new report, which was based on federal data and interviews with experts, said the next wave of reform will be about ensuring more graduates and program completers are job ready and have access to rewarding careers.

"Demand-driven education adapts to the needs of the learner and the employer. It responds to signals from society to ensure alignment between desired qualifications and available training," according to the report. "This wave represents the convergence of the worlds of education and work, creating new intersections, pathways and possibilities for advancement."