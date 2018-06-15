Print This

Title

Higher Ed's Next Reform Push: 'Demand-Driven Education'

By

Paul Fain
June 15, 2018
Comments
 
 

A new report from Pearson, the education technology company, and Jobs for the Future, a nonprofit group, argues that postsecondary education is on the cusp of a third wave of reform.

Previous reform movements focused on access (getting more students into higher education) and success (encouraging more students to get to graduation). The new report, which was based on federal data and interviews with experts, said the next wave of reform will be about ensuring more graduates and program completers are job ready and have access to rewarding careers.

"Demand-driven education adapts to the needs of the learner and the employer. It responds to signals from society to ensure alignment between desired qualifications and available training," according to the report. "This wave represents the convergence of the worlds of education and work, creating new intersections, pathways and possibilities for advancement."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Crown of Creation
An Inside Look at Why Accreditation Works
Colleges Re-Bound?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ed-Tech That Makes Me Want to Scream
Friday Fragments
The Non-Academic Creative Professionals in My Family Are Not Worried About Their Jobs
Preparing for Life After Graduate School
Cool It
Where the Guys Aren’t

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top