House Proposal Would Boost Career and Technical Training, Keep Pell Grant Flat

A House appropriations proposal for fiscal year 2019 would provide a $119 million increase for career and technical education but would keep the maximum Pell Grant flat at $6,095 in fiscal year 2019.

The proposal, released Thursday, would also increase support for the TRIO and GEAR UP programs by $60 million and $10 million, respectively.

"This bill is one that supports and benefits all Americans,” said Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee chairman Tom Cole.

Higher ed advocates have called for boosting the maximum Pell Grant to at least keep pace with inflation. But the Trump administration and congressional Republicans have identified work-force training as a major priority.