Print This

Title

House Proposal Would Boost Career and Technical Training, Keep Pell Grant Flat

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
June 15, 2018
Comments
 
 

A House appropriations proposal for fiscal year 2019 would provide a $119 million increase for career and technical education but would keep the maximum Pell Grant flat at $6,095 in fiscal year 2019.

The proposal, released Thursday, would also increase support for the TRIO and GEAR UP programs by $60 million and $10 million, respectively.

"This bill is one that supports and benefits all Americans,” said Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee chairman Tom Cole.

Higher ed advocates have called for boosting the maximum Pell Grant to at least keep pace with inflation. But the Trump administration and congressional Republicans have identified work-force training as a major priority.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Crown of Creation
An Inside Look at Why Accreditation Works
Colleges Re-Bound?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ed-Tech That Makes Me Want to Scream
Friday Fragments
The Non-Academic Creative Professionals in My Family Are Not Worried About Their Jobs
Preparing for Life After Graduate School
Cool It
Where the Guys Aren’t

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top