Delaware and Virginia Presses Form Partnership

By

Scott Jaschik
June 18, 2018
The University of Delaware Press and the University of Virginia Press have announced a collaboration. The Delaware press will maintain editorial offices and its editorial board, at the university. But the Virginia press will provide manuscript editorial, design and production services. Virginia will also promote the Delaware press books alongside its own.

