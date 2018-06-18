Student Alleges Elon Went Easy on Donor's Son

An Elon University student is suing the university for breach of contract after he was suspended for fighting with another student, who, he claims, received much lesser punishment, according to the Greensboro News and Record.

Samuel Shaw was suspended for one year after a physical fight with Spencer Schar in October. According to the lawsuit, Schar, the son of Martha and Dwight Schar, who have donated $12 million to Elon, had assaulted two women and punched another man before Shaw intervened. Police determined that Shaw had acted in self-defense. Randall Williams, director of student conduct at Elon, found Shaw responsible of fighting or acts of physical aggression and disorderly conduct and suspended him for one year due to the severity of Schar's injuries.

Shaw claims that Schar received a lighter suspension and that a fair student conduct process is part of a contract between students and the university. In statement given to the Times-News of Burlington, Elon disputes Shaw’s claims and says it plans to defend itself in court.