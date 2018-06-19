Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Childcare Costs in the U.S.

By

Doug Lederman
June 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Taryn Morrissey, associate professor in the school of public affairs at American University, explores how to make childcare affordable. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Problem That Would Not
Be Tolerated Elsewhere
Snowflakes and Free Speech on Campuses
Crown of Creation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Problem With Giving Days
Everything Old Is New Again
'Noteworthy'
I'm Not Against Inspiring Words...
What Do Higher Ed Professional Associations Do?
Other Industries

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top