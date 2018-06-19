Print This

Britain Makes It Easier for Chinese Students to Get Visas

Elizabeth Redden
June 19, 2018
At a time when the numbers of new international students coming to the U.S. has declined, the United Kingdom is making it easier for many international students to get visas to study there. Times Higher Education reported that the immigration ministry has added China and 10 other countries to a 28-country list of nations whose citizens are eligible for a “streamlined” student visa application process in which they are asked for less documentation. The immigration ministry said it will continue to request full documentation for a random sample of applications.

China sends more students to the U.K. than any other country. Not included on the list for streamlined visa processing is India, another major sending country.

