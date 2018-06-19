MIT Clears Junot Díaz to Teach

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has cleared Junot Díaz, the writer and a faculty member, to return to teaching. WBUR reported that MIT released a statement saying the following: "To date, MIT has not found or received information that would lead us to take any action to restrict Professor Díaz in his role as an MIT faculty member, and we expect him to teach next academic year, as scheduled." Numerous women have come forward to say that Díaz harassed them. Several of the allegations concern Díaz's conduct on campus visits and when interacting with graduate students and others.