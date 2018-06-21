Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Slavery and the British Empire

By

Doug Lederman
June 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Lou Roper, professor of history at SUNY New Paltz, delves into how the British Empire used slavery to fuel its expansion in the 17th century. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Race and Foreign Language
The Costly Downside to Ditching AP
The Problem That Would Not
Be Tolerated Elsewhere

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Hybrid Conundrum
An Upbeat Higher Ed SOLA+R Conference
Universities in a World in Rapid Transformation
Tenure Is Already Dead
Mary Meeker's Digital Learning Slides
The Problem With Giving Days

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top