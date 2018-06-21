Print This

Title

Employment and Debt of 2008 College Graduates

By

Doug Lederman
June 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Four of every five students who earned bachelor's degrees in the teeth of the Great Recession were employed and/or still enrolled in postsecondary education four years later, a new federal study shows. The study, from the Education Department's National Center for Education Statistics, examines how students who graduated college in 2007-08 and were tracked in the Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study were faring in 2012.

Sixty-nine percent were employed, 11 percent were employed and enrolled in some form of study, 6 percent were only enrolled, 7 percent were unemployed, and 8 percent were out of the labor force and not enrolled.

About three-quarters of the 2007-08 graduates had taken out student loans for their undergraduate or graduate education. Of the bachelor's degree recipients who had not subsequently enrolled in another degree program, two-thirds had borrowed and accumulated an average of $29,600 in debt. Of those who did enroll in another program, 71 percent borrowed for an average of $63,600.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Race and Foreign Language
The Costly Downside to Ditching AP
The Problem That Would Not
Be Tolerated Elsewhere

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Hybrid Conundrum
An Upbeat Higher Ed SOLA+R Conference
Universities in a World in Rapid Transformation
Tenure Is Already Dead
Mary Meeker's Digital Learning Slides
The Problem With Giving Days

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top