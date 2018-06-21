University Apologizes for Email Quoting Nazi General

The University of Exeter apologized after a career services employee included a quote from a German World War II general in what was meant to be a motivational email to students, the BBC reported.

An Exeter spokesman said the career services staff member found the quote from the German general, Erwin Rommel, on the website Quotefancy. The quote reads, "One cannot permit unique opportunities to slip by for the sake of trifles."

"Unfortunately, the staff member did not recognize the name attributed to the generated quote," the spokesman said. "This was a genuine error and in no way intentional, however, we apologize unreservedly for any offense it may have caused, and have put additional processes in place to ensure this doesn't happen again."