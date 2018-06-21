Print This

Title

University Apologizes for Email Quoting Nazi General

By

Elizabeth Redden
June 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Exeter apologized after a career services employee included a quote from a German World War II general in what was meant to be a motivational email to students, the BBC reported.

An Exeter spokesman said the career services staff member found the quote from the German general, Erwin Rommel, on the website Quotefancy. The quote reads, "One cannot permit unique opportunities to slip by for the sake of trifles."

"Unfortunately, the staff member did not recognize the name attributed to the generated quote," the spokesman said. "This was a genuine error and in no way intentional, however, we apologize unreservedly for any offense it may have caused, and have put additional processes in place to ensure this doesn't happen again."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Race and Foreign Language
The Costly Downside to Ditching AP
The Problem That Would Not
Be Tolerated Elsewhere

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Hybrid Conundrum
An Upbeat Higher Ed SOLA+R Conference
Universities in a World in Rapid Transformation
Tenure Is Already Dead
Mary Meeker's Digital Learning Slides
The Problem With Giving Days

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top