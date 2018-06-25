Print This

Title

Academic Minute: More Activity During Recess

By

Doug Lederman
June 25, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri Week, Steve Ball, professor of nutrition and exercise physiology at Missouri, describes how to ensure kids use recess to get their allotted amount of daily exercise. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

 

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Idea of the University Today
The Hunger Project
Race and Foreign Language

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Don’t Turn It Around. Change It.
Learning Innovation = Residential Education + Online Learning
Friday Fragments
How Do You Interact With Professional Associations?
A Values Proposition

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top