Southern Accreditor Places 4 Institutions on Probation

Doug Lederman
June 25, 2018
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges this month placed four colleges and universities on probation. They are:

  • Bethune-Cookman University, in Florida, citing standards relating to integrity, governing board characteristics and finances.
  • Fisk University, in Tennessee, citing standards related to financial responsibility, control of research funds and federal and state responsibility.
  • Louisiana Delta Community College, citing standards relating to student outcomes and financial responsibility.
  • Salem College, in North Carolina, citing a series of standards related to finances.

