Print This

Title

Audit Raises Money Management Issues at Stevens Point

By

Scott Jaschik
June 26, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point has cited enrollment drops and limited state funds to explain its controversial decision to eliminate 13 majors, most of them in liberal arts fields. A report presented to the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents found "unsatisfactory" bank management and oversight practices, going back to 2012, Madison.com reported. University officials said that there was no relationship between these financial problems and the shortfall that officials say necessitated program cuts.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Scholars or Spies?
The Idea of the University Today
The Hunger Project

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Best Algorithm-Driven Writing Instruction You Can Imagine
Google and the College Search
Life Lessons from the Bleachers of 8th Grade Softball
Republican Women at the Intersection of Learning and Technology
An Interview with Emma Gilmartin, Head of Social Media at University of Glasgow
Don’t Turn It Around. Change It.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top