Academic Minute: The Lives of the Phoenicians

Doug Lederman
June 27, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri week, Benton Kidd, researcher and associate curator of ancient art at Missouri, explores the colorful lives of the Phoenicians. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

