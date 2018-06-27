Print This

Florida St. Asserts State Superiority in… Graduation Rates?

Doug Lederman
June 27, 2018
Florida State University and the University of Florida regularly compete for the hearts and minds of the state's football fans, as well as, of course, on the gridiron itself. A news release issued by Florida State Tuesday boasts of a different kind of edge the university has for the first time over its rival: the best four-year graduation rate among the state's public universities.

Citing the State University System's 2018 Accountability Plan, the university said that 68.4 percent its 2013 first-year students had earned degrees by summer 2017, three percentage points higher than the previous year and almost 20 points higher than the rate for freshmen who started in Tallahassee in 2005. That was part of a universitywide effort by Florida State's leaders to improve advising and other elements that can lead to student success.

