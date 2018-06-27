Senate Perkins Training Bill Clears Committee Vote

The Senate education committee approved bipartisan legislation by voice vote Tuesday to update the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

The agreement, which was reached last week after months of stalled negotiations, gives states more authority to determine outcomes for training using federal grant funding.

As talks to reauthorize the Higher Education Act went nowhere in the Senate this year, the Trump administration as well as business groups have pushed for the Senate to take action on Perkins. The House waited for the past year for senators to act after corresponding legislation cleared that chamber.

Senator Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who chairs the education committee, said he was disappointed lawmakers hadn't made the kind of progress he had hoped for on HEA. But he said the Perkins vote showed the committee is "still capable of producing results on most things we work on."