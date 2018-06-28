Print This

Hong Kong University Keeps Controversial Mandarin Requirement

Elizabeth Redden
June 28, 2018
Hong Kong Baptist University opted to keep a policy requiring students to take a three-part Mandarin course or pass a proficiency test in order to graduate despite student protests, the South China Morning Post reported. In January about 30 students protested for eight hours in the university’s language center after results showed that 70 percent of students who took the proficiency test failed. The head of the university’s student union criticized the administration for failing to address student concerns. A spokeswoman for the university said the requirement was retained after “thorough discussion” and that a review of the proficiency test is ongoing.

