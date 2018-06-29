Print This

Academic Minute: Hand Transplants

Doug Lederman
June 29, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Missouri week, Scott H. Frey, Miller Family Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Missouri, examines whether the brain can relearn all the functions of a transplanted hand. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

  • University of Missouri - Columbia

