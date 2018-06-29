Pennsylvania Universities Seek Fees Tied to Sports Betting

Universities that play big-time sports and professional sports franchises are asking Pennsylvania officials to give them a share of any revenues from sports gambling, which is poised to become legal in the state, The Morning Call reported. Pennsylvania State University and the University of Pittsburgh were among the entities that responded to a request for public comment from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board in the wake of the Supreme Court's May ruling striking down a federal law barring sports betting in most states.

Penn State asked for a two-year delay in such betting in the commonwealth to, among other things, give its officials time to study the implications of an "integrity fee" -- essentially a tax on wagers -- to help offset what they said would be increased costs of education and compliance.