Study: Student Mental Health Clubs Decrease Stigma

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
June 29, 2018
Student-run mental health clubs emerging at colleges and universities seem to be helping campuses, according to a new study.

Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 students at 12 California colleges three times during the 2016-17 academic year. The students were asked about their familiarity with Active Minds, a national organization that supports student mental health groups, as well as their thoughts and attitudes on mental health.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, ranked students' engagement with Active Minds on their campus -- low, medium or high.

At the end of the academic year, students who were in the low- and medium-engagement groups and became more involved with Active Minds had better knowledge of mental health issues and were less likely to believe stigmas about them, and they were more likely to help other students who were experiencing a mental health crisis.

“Student-organized activities can improve college student mental-health attitudes and play an important role in improving the campus climate with respect to mental health,” Bradley Stein, a senior physician policy researcher at the Rand Corp. and one of the paper’s lead authors, told The Washington Post.

