Academic Minute: Economic Vitality and the Arts

Doug Lederman
July 2, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Robert Edgell, associate professor of technology management at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, examines how the arts can help communities with more than just entertainment. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

