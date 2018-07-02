DeVos Delays State Authorization Rules

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos confirmed last week that an expected two-year delay of state authorization rules will go ahead.

The rules, which would require online colleges to tell students whether their academic programs meet state licensing requirements, will now not come into effect until July 2020.

In a notice published in the Federal Register Friday, DeVos said the rule was being delayed to allow the department to "hear from the regulated community" about their concerns regarding the rules. Some university groups had described the rules as confusing and difficult to implement.

A component of the rule that requires state and federal oversight of American institutions receiving federal financial aid but operating in foreign locations will not be delayed, however. The department said it had been "persuaded by commentors" that protections for students enrolled abroad should go into effect on July 1, 2018.