Security Officer and Attacker Killed at Cal Poly Pomona

Scott Jaschik
July 2, 2018
A security officer is dead, as is the officer's attacker, after an incident Friday afternoon at California State Polytechnic University at Pomona.

A statement from President Soraya M. Coley said, "Cal Poly Pomona experienced a tragic event this afternoon. One of our campus parking officers was stabbed and killed while working at the Campus South facility. An individual identified as a suspect was later fatally shot by police officers at the Lyle Center for Regenerative Studies. Law enforcement officials are confident that there are no other suspects."

No names have been released.

