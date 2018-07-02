Print This

Time to Play: A New Cartoon Caption Contest

Doug Lederman
July 2, 2018
Quiet holiday week? Use your downtime to play Inside Higher Ed's Cartoon Caption Contest.

Suggest a caption for this month's new cartoon.

Vote for your favorite among the three submissions for last month's cartoon recommended by our panel of judges.

And let's congratulate Louise Freeman, professor of psychology at Mary Baldwin University and a six-time winner of our Cartoon Caption Contest. Her caption for the cartoon at right -- "Sorry, guys. It's another one of those care packages from my uncle Milo." -- earned the most votes from our readers. She'll receive an Amazon gift certificate and a signed copy of the cartoon. Thanks to all for playing.

 

 

 

 

