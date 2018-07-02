Print This

University Criticized for 'Mansplaining' Ad

Scott Jaschik
July 2, 2018
The University of Adelaide, in Australia, is receiving extensive criticism over a billboard that critics say promotes the idea that men need to explain everything to women. The billboard features a photograph of a man seeming to explain (or "mansplain") to women who are listening.

The university told the BBC that it didn't approve the image before the billboard went up.

