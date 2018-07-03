Print This

College Graduates Report Less Than Average National Pride

Paul Fain
July 3, 2018
College graduates are below the national average in reporting extreme pride about being Americans.

First conducted in 2001, an annual Gallup survey has new results showing a low ebb in patriotism, with 47 percent of Americans checking the "extremely proud" box, down from a high of 70 percent in 2003.

College graduates were at 39 percent compared to 53 percent in 2013. One group reporting lower national pride was 18-to-29-year-olds, with a rate of 33 percent.

"Young adults, college graduates, nonwhites and women -- all Democratic-leaning groups -- are below the national average in terms of being extremely proud to be Americans," Gallup said.

Most Americans report some pride, however. Just 10 percent of the survey's 1,520 respondents said they were only a little or not at all proud to be Americans.

